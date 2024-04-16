Home

‘Country That Once Challenged Us, Is Going Around The World With A Begging Bowl’, PM Modi Takes A Dig At Pakistan

While addressing a rally in Purnia district of Bihar ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, PM Modi took an indirect dig at Pakistan, calling the ‘country with a begging bowl’, referring to its economic crisis.

PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been extremely active for the past few months and as we are just days away from the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 1, PM Modi has been visiting different states and addressing rallies to woo the voters. Today, PM Modi was in Bihar, to address to public gatherings, one in Gaya and one in the Purnia district. In his second public address, the Prime Minister took an indirect dig at our neighbouring country Pakistan and called it ‘the country going around the world with a begging bowl’, referring to its grave economic crisis. This comment on Pakistan came as part of an attack on the Opposition, while comparing its working when they were in power vs when BJP was in power. Here’s what PM Modi said…

PM Modi’s Indirect Dig At Pakistan During Rally

As mentioned earlier, invoking neighbouring Pakistan to take a swipe at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday the country, which used to strike India and pose a grave threat to the security of fellow citizens under the grand old party, has been going around the world with a ‘begging bowl’ since his government was elected for the first time in 2014. This happened while PM Modi addressed a rally in Purnia district.

‘Country That Once Challenged Us, Is Going Around The World With A Begging Bowl’

“Under previous governments, terrorists and infiltrators from our neighbouring country (Pakistan) routinely crossed over, targeted us and fled. Our soldiers used to fall to enemy bullets on the border almost every day. I am sure you must have experienced helpless anger back in the day when they would target us. You would have felt like entering their homes and killing them. Modi obeyed your wishes and the outcome is that the country, which once used to challenge us and put the lives of our people at risk, is now going around the world with a begging bowl,” PM Modi said, in an oblique reference to the severe economic distress in neighbouring Pakistan.

Prime Minister Attacks Opposition Ahead Of LS Polls

The dig which was taken at Pakistan, was actually part of the attack made by the Prime Minister on the opposition. PM Modi said it was only the BJP-led NDA that had the ‘guts’ and the political will to do the kind of work previous governments never did and take the country to new heights. Taking a further dig at the previous Congress-led UPA at the Centre, he said his government has accomplished works that were deemed ‘impossible’ earlier. “The NDA has accomplished works that were deemed impossible in previous regimes. Today, people across the country are saying that only the BJP and the NDA have the guts to do things previous governments never did,” PM Modi added.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which are held in every five years, are being held in a total of seven phases this year. The first phase of voting will begin on April 19, 2024 and the last phase will start on June 1, 2024. The counting of votes will be done on June 4, 2024.

