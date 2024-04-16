Meet PM Modi Godchild From Nepal

Home

Meet PM Modi’s Godchild From Nepal – Jeet Bahadur; Know All About Him

PM Modi has been working for the nation for decades as a politician; did you know that he also had a godson who hails from Nepal? Know all about Jeet Bahadur, PM Modi’s godchild…

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently busy in campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as his political party, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is eyeing at a third consecutive term at the Centre. BJP has been raising the slogan, ‘Ab ki baar, 400 paar’ and is aiming to come to power and script history by achieving absolute majority. While PM Modi has always said that India and the people of India are his family, did you know that our Prime Minister also has a godchild? Yes, you heard it right! PM Modi has a ‘godson‘, whose name is Jeet Bahadur and he is not an Indian but hails from Nepal. Information about Jeet Bahadur first became public about ten years ago where media reports said that PM Modi has been a guardian of this Nepali boy. Here’s all you need to know about PM Modi’s Godchild Jeet Bahadur…

Who Is Jeet Bahadur, PM Modi’s Godson

As mentioned earlier, PM Modi has a godchild, a ‘godson’ to be specific who is not an Indian but is of Nepali origin and his name is Jeet Bahadur. Media reports suggest that PM Modi has been Jeet Bahadur’s guardian for over two decades and he has also taken complete responsibility of Jeet’s education and his overall well-being. Jeet was educated in Gujarat and later, PM Modi also took him to Nepal as part of a ‘personal visit’ and reunited him with his family.

How Did Prime Minister Narendra Modi Meet Jeet Bahadur?

According to a report by India Today, Jeet Bahadur and PM Modi first met in the year 1998 in when the former came to Gujarat by mistake, when he boarded the wrong train from Delhi. Jeet Bahadur, who was a poor Nepali migrant, was born in a family in the Lokaha village in Nawalparasi district of Nepal; he then came to Delhi with his brother Dashrah, in search of a job. After working in Rajasthan for some time, he decided to go back to Nepal and instead of boarding a train to Gorakhpur, he took one to Ahmedabad.

Jeet met a woman in Ahmedabad who took the boy to PM Modi who was not even the Gujarat Chief Minister at that time. Here, he was taken under the wings by PM Modi who looked after him and his education. Jeet Bahadur’s educational qualifications as per the last report, is that he has done a BBA degree from Ahmedabad itself.

When PM Modi Reunited Jeet Bahadur With His Parents

Later, in 2014, PM Modi went to Nepal for a ‘personal visit’ and it was then, that he handed over his ‘godson’ to his own parents. Quoting the Hindustan Times report from that time, “it was an emotional moment at Hotel Hyatt Residency in Kathmandu on Sunday afternoon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over his ‘godson’ Jeet Bahadur Saru Magar to his parents.”







