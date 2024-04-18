ED Accuses Arvind Kejriwal of Manipulating Health for Bail

Apart from Kejriwal and Kavitha, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were also arrested in connection with the case. Singh has since been granted bail.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Will Arvind Kejriwal Be Released From Tahir Jail? SC to Hear Today Major Plea Against His Arrest By ED

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has opposed alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, currently lodged in Tihar Jail, has been consuming sweets and mangoes despite his type 2 diabetes. The federal agency made these claims while opposing Kejriwal’s plea to consult his regular doctor via videoconference, citing fluctuating blood sugar levels and weight loss.

ED Opposes Kejriwal’s Plea, Alleges Consumption of Prohibited Foods

During a hearing at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, the ED’s legal counsel, Zuhaib Hussain, presented Kejriwal’s diet chart, which allegedly included mangoes and sweets. Hussain argued that these food items are not permitted for diabetic patients and accused the Chief Minister of laying the groundwork for a bail appeal. “The person is in the court’s custody… and the court has to ensure their safety,” Hussain stated.

AAP Defends Kejriwal, Claims Prescribed Diet

However, Kejriwal’s legal team insisted that all food items on his diet chart had been prescribed by his doctor. Vivek Jain, the AAP leader’s lawyer, accused the ED of fabricating excuses to stop the supply of home-cooked food, which was permitted by the court in view of Kejriwal’s diabetes. “He is only eating what is prescribed by doctors. ED is trying to stop the supply of home-cooked food. This concerns the health of the Chief Minister…” Jain told reporters.

Court Adjourns Matter

The court has sought a report from the jail authorities regarding Kejriwal’s diet and health and adjourned the matter for Friday. This development comes amidst fierce legal battles over the corruption charges against the Delhi Chief Minister.

Kejriwal’s Health Concerns and Jail Facilities

Since Kejriwal’s arrest on March 21, the AAP has claimed that he has lost 4.5 kg in weight. Delhi Minister Atishi also stated that Kejriwal’s blood sugar level had dropped to a dangerous level of 46 Mg at one point.

When Kejriwal was sent to judicial custody, the court recognised his illness and allowed home-cooked food, bottled water, and a supply of toffees in case of a sudden blood sugar drop. He was also given access to bed linen from home and medical equipment to monitor his health.

Kejriwal’s Arrest in Liquor Policy Scam

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on March 21 in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam in Delhi. The probe agency believes that the Chief Minister played a key role in drafting the now-scrapped policy and seeking bribes, or kickbacks, in return for liquor licenses.

The ED has claimed that the AAP received Rs 600 crore in this manner, with a majority coming from a ‘south group’ led by BRS lawmaker K Kavitha, who is also in Tihar Jail. The agency alleges that some of these funds were used to finance the AAP’s Goa and Punjab election campaigns.

Apart from Kejriwal and Kavitha, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were also arrested in connection with the case. Singh has since been granted bail.







