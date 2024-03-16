NationalPolitics

Election Commission Announce Poll Schedule; Voting To Take Place In 7 Phases

The Election Commission is all set to announce the poll schedule for Bihar. Check all updates here.

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date: Election Commission Announce Poll Schedule; Voting To Take Place In 7 Phases

Bihar Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date: The Election Commission is all set to announce the poll schedule for Bihar. A full schedule will be discussed here soon. The Election Commission has announced that there will be 97 crore, along with 1.8 crore new voters. The Chief Election Commissioner, Rajiv Kumar, has also said that “In 12 states the ratio of women voters is higher than men voters.”

The daunting challenges in conducting free and fair elections are fourfold: the 4Ms: muscle, money, misinformation, and MCC violations. CEC Rajiv Kumar ECI is committed and has put in place measures to deal with these disruptive challenges.

Update: The elections in Bihar will be held in 7 phases due to security reasons.

Image

2024 General Elections- State wise data in each phase

Image

2024 General Elections- All Phase Map

Image




