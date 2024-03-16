Elections On April 20, Results On June 4

In the 2019 assembly elections, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won 17 seats while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) won 15 seats.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is the incumbent party and Prem Singh Tamang is the incumbent Chief Minister.

Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) comprising Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the two new Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu is all set to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday.

Along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the ECI will also announce the poll schedule for the Sikkim Assembly Elections.

Sikkim, with its capital at Gangtok, has 32 seats and the majority mark is 17. In the 2019 assembly elections, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won 17 seats while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) won 15 seats.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is the incumbent party and Prem Singh Tamang is the incumbent Chief Minister.

The upcoming Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 will be the 11th Assembly Elections for the state.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is the incumbent party and Prem Singh Tamang is the incumbent Chief Minister.

The tenure of the current legislative assembly is scheduled to end on June 2, 2024 and the elections for the new assembly are likely to be held on or before April 20, 2024.

Sikkim Assembly Constituencies

Yoksam-tashiding Yangthang Maneybung-dentam Gyalshing-barnyak Rinchenpong Daramdin Soreong-chakung Salghari-zoom Barfung Poklok-kamrang Namchi-singhithang Melli Namthang-rateypani Temi-namphing Rangang-yangang Tumen-lingi Khamdong-singtam West pendam Rhenock Chujachen Gnathang-machong Namcheybung Shyari Martam-rumtek Upper tadong Arithang Gangtok Upper burtuk Kabi lungchuk Djongu Lachen mangan Sangha

Notifications will be issued on March 20 and elections will be held on April 20.







