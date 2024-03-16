NationalPolitics

Elections On April 20, Results On June 4

In the 2019 assembly elections, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won 17 seats while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) won 15 seats.

The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha is the incumbent party and Prem Singh Tamang is the incumbent Chief Minister.

Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: The Election Commission of India (ECI) comprising Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and the two new Election Commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu is all set to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday.

Along with the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, the ECI will also announce the poll schedule for the Sikkim Assembly Elections.

Sikkim, with its capital at Gangtok, has 32 seats and the majority mark is 17. In the 2019 assembly elections, the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) won 17 seats while the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) won 15 seats.

The upcoming Sikkim Assembly Elections 2024 will be the 11th Assembly Elections for the state.

The tenure of the current legislative assembly is scheduled to end on June 2, 2024 and the elections for the new assembly are likely to be held on or before April 20, 2024.

Sikkim Assembly Constituencies

  1. Yoksam-tashiding
  2. Yangthang
  3. Maneybung-dentam
  4. Gyalshing-barnyak
  5. Rinchenpong
  6. Daramdin
  7. Soreong-chakung
  8. Salghari-zoom
  9. Barfung
  10. Poklok-kamrang
  11. Namchi-singhithang
  12. Melli
  13. Namthang-rateypani
  14. Temi-namphing
  15. Rangang-yangang
  16. Tumen-lingi
  17. Khamdong-singtam
  18. West pendam
  19. Rhenock
  20. Chujachen
  21. Gnathang-machong
  22. Namcheybung
  23. Shyari
  24. Martam-rumtek
  25. Upper tadong
  26. Arithang
  27. Gangtok
  28. Upper burtuk
  29. Kabi lungchuk
  30. Djongu
  31. Lachen mangan
  32. Sangha

Notifications will be issued on March 20 and elections will be held on April 20.




