How An Egg Donated For Mosque Construction Fetched Rs 2.2 Lakh In Kashmir

A modest egg, offered by an elderly woman during a fundraising drive for the construction of a mosque in Sopore town of Baramulla district, fetched a whopping Rs 2.26 lakh during auction.

A modest egg (yes you read that correctly) which usually costs around Rs 8 in the market, helped raise Rs 2.26 lakh in an auction by mosque’s managing committee which was running a fundraising campaign for the construction of the mosque in Mallpora village of Sopore town, around 55 kilometres from Srinagar city.

According to the committee, they had collected donations in both cash and kind to raise money for building the mosque and an elderly woman, who requested to remain anonymous, donated a freshly laid egg.

The committee said all donations made in kind, including the chicken egg, were put up for auction, where the poor woman’s humble offering turned out to be the most sought after item by the bidders, so much so that for three days and multiple rounds of bidding, the egg was ‘sold’ to a successful bidder.

Each time a bidder bought the egg, they paid the bidding amount and then returned the egg to the committee as a donation to raise more money, locals told news agency PTI.

According to a PTI report, on the final day of the auction, the egg was bought by a local business owner, Danish Ahmed, who paid a whopping Rs 70,000 for the old woman’s modest offering.

“We are very eager to complete the construction of this mosque at the earliest. As the mosque is planned to be big, the funds needed are also rather large,” Danish, a resident of neighbouring Warpora area, told PTI.

“I am not a rich man but it was just my passion and emotion towards the sacred space…,” he added.

Ahmad revealed that the egg fetched a stupendous amount of Rs 2,26,350 in cumulative funds after it was bought by bidders during multiple rounds of auction.

