BJP Releases 12th List Of 7 Candidates For THESE States; Check Names

In its 12th list, the BJP has announced the names for three seats in Punjab, two in Uttar Pradesh, and one each in Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tuesday released its 12th list of seven candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal.

Here is the complete list of seven candidates announced by the BJP:

Punjab

Manjeet Singh Manna Miawind – Khadoor Sahib Anita Som Parkash – Hoshiarpur (SC) Parampal Kaur Sidhu – Bathinda

Uttar Pradesh

Thakur Vishwadeep Singh – Firozabad Shashank Mani Tripathi – Deoria

Maharashtra

Chatrapati Udayanraje Bhonsle – Satara

West Bengal

Abhijit Das (Bobby) – Diamond Harbour

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held in seven phases, beginning on April 19 (Phase 1) and ending on June 1, 2024 (Phase 7). Votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same day.







