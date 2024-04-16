AAP leader Sanjay Singh read out Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s message from Tihar jail. In the letter, Kejriwal state that ‘he is not a terrorist’.

‘Mera Naam Arvind Kejriwal, Mai Atankwadi Nahi Hu’: Sanjay Singh Reads Delhi Cm’s Message From Tihar

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh on Tuesday held a press conference in the national capital and read out Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s latest message, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail. He said that three-time elected CM is made to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann through a glass. Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Singh stated that PM has a feeling of hatred against the Delhi Chief Minister. He also alleged that CM Kejriwal was forced to meet his wife and family through a glass. Notably. The Aam Adami Party chief has been lodged in the Tihar Jail since March 21 following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

“Arvind Kejriwal, who worked like a son and a brother for the country and the people of Delhi, has sent a message from jail that ‘My name is Arvind Kejriwal and I am not a terrorist’…The three-time elected CM of Delhi is made to meet CM Bhagwant Mann through a glass. It is clear from this that the Prime Minister has a feeling of hatred against Arvind Kejriwal,” Singh said during the press conference .

Kejriwal Arrest: SC grants no relief to Delhi CM

Notably, Singh’s statement came a day after the top court rejected any relief to the Delhi CM in the excise policy case. The court was hearing plea by Kejriwal challenging his arrest by the central agency. The Apex Court has sought a reply from the ED till April 24. The next hearing was held on April 29.

Kejriwal Arrest: Bhagwant Mann meets Delhi CM in Tihar jail

Before Bhagwant Mann’s appearance at the Supreme Court over Kejriwal’s petition challenging his Enforcement Directorate arrest, he paid a visit to Kejriwal at Tihar jail. After seeing the circumstances first-hand, he came away expressing frustration, suggesting that Kejriwal’s treatment was akin to a hardened criminal, despite not receiving the same entitlements. Mann recounted that Kejriwal seemed more concerned about the state of Punjab rather than his comfort in detainment. He also uttered words of assurance, promising that AAP continues to stand with Kejriwal and they’re poised to emerge as a considerable political entity post-June 4.







