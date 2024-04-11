Innovate, Create, Elevate: Studio Neon Attic Unveils “Timeless Opulence” – A Celebration of Indian Design Excellence

Studio Neon Attic, the brainchild of design visionaries Sripriya and Rambha, announces the grand unveiling of “Timeless Opulence,” a curated pop-up store concept set to redefine luxury and elegance in the realm of Indian design.

Co-founders Rambha Seth and Sripriya Ganesan

Rooted in a shared commitment to design excellence and a passion for celebrating Bharats rich cultural heritage, Studio Neon Attic is dedicated to reimagining spaces and curating exceptional designs that tell stories, evoke emotions, and inspire a new era of creativity.

Renowned for their discerning eye for opulence and their innate ability to identify burgeoning talent ahead of the curve, Sripriya and Rambha lead a team with backgrounds and expertise in furniture design, urban planning, architecture, and interior design.

“This is our tribute to the opulent opus of Indian creativity, a realm waiting to be explored and experienced by all who enter,” says Sripriya, Co-founder of Studio Neon Attic.

Rambha, Co-founder of Studio Neon Attic, adds, “At Studio Neon Attic, we believe in creating spaces that inspire and elevate. Timeless Opulence embodies our vision of blending heritage with modernity, offering a curated selection of designs that celebrate the richness and diversity of Indian culture.”

“Timeless Opulence” is more than just a pop-up store; its an immersive experience housed within the enchanting walls of Laasya Fine Homes, an Art Deco mansion located at 7, Rutland Gate 4th St, Srirampuram, Chennai.

The current edit of the curated pop-up store by Neon attic will be available for sale for a duration of six months, providing ample time for enthusiasts to explore and own the curation. Additionally, Studio Neon Attic is available for consultation appointments for Interior design, offering personalized expertise to create spaces that reflect individual tastes and preferences. For appointments regarding specific design consultations, please write to info@studioneonattic.com with a design brief and preferred date and time to meet at the store.

Follow Neon Attic on Instagram (@studioneonattic) to stay updated on their latest projects and behind-the-scenes insights.