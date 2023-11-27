IcfaiTech, Hyderabad Receives FutureSkills Prime Certification Award from NASSCOM

In appreciation of the contribution of IcfaiTech, a constituent of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Hyderabad to Skill India initiative, NASSCOM recognized and gave the award for the “Fastest completion of Prime FutureSkills certifications in last quarter in Telangana Region”. The award was presented at the NASTech 23 event, organized by NASSCOM, in association with Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Government of India. Dr K L Narayana, Director, IcfaiTech received the prestigious award on behalf of the University.

Dr K L Narayana, Director, IcfaiTech, Hyderabad receving the Award at NASTech 23 event by NASSCOM

FutureSkills Prime is the National Digital Skilling platform set up by NASSCOM, in association with Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY), Government of India, in order to enable India to become the Global Hub for Digital Talent, by catalyzing the Education & Skills Ecosystem in India. As a part of this initiative, Skill Training Courses are offered to the students in ten emerging technology areas, like AI/ML,IOT,Cyber Security, Block-Chain, Cloud Computing, Business Analytics, Robotic Process Automation, AR/VR, 3D printing etc, so as to make them Future Ready, by supplementing their class room learning.

Congratulating the university on the achievement, Mr Raghavendra Gudipati, Deputy Director, NASSCOM’s FutureSkills Prime Initiative said, “We are impressed with the meticulous way, the ICFAI, Hyderabad team implemented the initiative and scaled it up in such a short time . We are equally impressed with the enthusiastic response of the students, who registered for multiple skill training courses and completed them successfully.“

Complementing the students and the faculty Co-ordinators on this achievement, Dr L S Ganesh, Vice-Chancellor of the University said, “As Technologies are increasingly becoming part of our day-to-day life, both personal and professional, it is imperative that all of our students, irrespective of their academic discipline, should be equipped with requisite skills in the emerging technologies. Keeping this in mind, our University signed an MOU with NASSCOM in the last week of July 2023, to equip our students with cutting-edge technology skills. I am delighted that our students, under the guidance of faculty Co-coordinators, quickly implemented the initiative in less than 3 months. We are committed to accelerate adoption of the Emerging Technology Skilling initiative, in all of our Schools, in the days to come.“

Narrating the success story, Dr K L Narayana, Director, IcfaITech, appreciated the enthusiasm with which the students have not only registered for the courses, but also the dedication with which they completed the courses in such a short time. “Credit for this achievement goes to the students as well as the faculty that guided and motivated the students,” he added.

Elaborating the experience, Dr Sandeep Kumar Panda, Associate Dean and Professor, Computer Science said, “B.Tech Students of all the 4 years registered for multiple courses in areas like Cyber Security and Data Sciences and over 2,000 certificates were awarded, so far. It is all the more commendable that over 90% of the students obtained Gold Certificate, scoring over 70% marks in the NASSCOM tests. We are thankful to NASSCOM and its team for the support and co-operation, extended in this regard,” added Dr Panda.

Students who completed the courses expressed their gratitude to the ICFAI University and the faculty members for having given them an opportunity guiding them and encouraging them to register for the Future Skill Courses and complete them.

About IcfaiTech

IcfaiTech, Hyderabad is a constituent of ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education, Deemed-to-be University under section 3 of the UGC Act 1956, Hyderabad. IcfaiTech, Hyderabad, is a premier institution that offers holistic education and research opportunities in various fields of science and technology. The institute aims to nurture graduates and researchers to be able to think critically and creatively and to adapt to the changing needs of society and the industry. IcfaiTech, Hyderabad is a place where students can explore their potential, pursue their passion, and excel in their chosen fields of science and technology.

NAAC, an autonomous institute of University Grants Commission has also accredited The ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education (Deemed-to-be University) with ‘A++‘ Grade with an impressive score (institutional CGPA) of 3.59 out of 4.