Instagram Reels Kills Youth, Here The Tragic Tale..

An 18-year-old youth drowned after jumping into a 100-foot deep lake in Jharkhand on Monday. He and his friends were filming Instagram reels.

Jharkhand Shocker: Instagram Reels Kills Youth, Here’s The Tragic Tale..

Youth Killed While Making Instagram Reels: Making Instagram reels while performing life threatening stunts is the new craze among youths to get instant fame. But this practice also takes a dangerous turn and there were several incidents where youths lost their lives while performing dangerous stunts. A similar incident has been reported in Jharkhand where an 18-year-old youth drowned after he jumped into deep water from a 100-foot height to make an Instagram reel.

The youth later identified as Tausif, jumped into a quarry lake from a height of 100 feet on Monday. His friends tried to save him but were unsuccessful. They alerted the police and a massive search operation was launched during which the youth’s body was recovered from the lake.

There’s a video doing rounds on social media showing a brave youngster taking a dare from a pal and leaping into the water. Sadly, shortly after plunging in, the lad was having a hard time keeping himself up on the surface.

As per Superintendent of Police Vijay Kumar Kushwaha, after jumping into the water, Tausif could not control himself and drowned.




