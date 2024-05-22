Meet Alok Kumar, Whose Innovative Ideas Are Shaping Uttar Pradesh Sports Sector

Home

New Delhi: Alok Kumar, a member of the 1993 IAS batch, has had a distinguished career under his belt. A senior civil servant, Kumar is currently working with the Government of UP as Principal Secretary. He belongs to the 1993 batch of the IAS and is borne on the UP cadre. He has a Masters degree in Public Policy (with specialization in Health) from Princeton University in addition to a B Tech in Electrical Engineering from IIT Delhi.

He has over 30 years of experience of working in the health sector space right from District, Provincial and the Federal Governments, including working in the offices of the Chief Minister; as well as in NITI Aayog – the premier think tank of the Government of India chaired by the Prime Minister.

He also has worked as a faculty member of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration- the apex training institution for senior civil servants. He is a thought leader in shaping the policies relating to the design of the Health System in India and brings a unique combination of experiences – policy making, execution as well as an academic perspective on health sector.

Before this appointment, he was serving as the Special Secretary of Madhyamik Shiksha, where he played a crucial role in reforming secondary education in the state. His earlier stints include various key positions in the Uttar Pradesh government, where he was instrumental in implementing several developmental projects and policies. His ability to handle complex administrative challenges has been well-recognized throughout his career.

EDUCATION

from School of Public and International Affairs, Princeton University, New Jersey, May 2010

B Tech ( Electrical Engineering): Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, May 1991

Graduated at the top of my class

HONORS & AWARDS

Transformation of Social Health Insurance scheme(RSBY) in the State of UP, Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India (2014)

Princeton University Fellowship to pursue Masters in Public Policy program (2009)

Excellence in Public Service; Govt of UP for spearheading the Total literacy Campaign in District Mahoba , UP (2001)

SAIL scholarship for academic excellence (1985-1991)








