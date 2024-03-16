K Kavitha On Being Produced Before Delhi Court By ED In Excise Policy Case

‘My Arrest Is Illegal’: K Kavitha Appears Before Rouse Avenue Court In Delhi Excise Policy scam Case

New Delhi: Just after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal granted bail by the Rouse Avenue court against his arrest for continuously skipping Enforcement Directorate’s summons related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case, the central agency produced arrested BRS leader K Kavitha before the court in connection with the same case. Telangana Legislative Council member Kavitha was presented before special judge MK Nagpal.

“We will fight it (case) out in court,” K Kavitha told media while being produced before the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi.

Earlier in the day, Kavitha was arrested by the ED from her residence at the Banjara Hills in Hyderabad

She was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad last evening and brought to Delhi.

