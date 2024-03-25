Kangana Ranaut’s Political Debut: Himachal Congress Chief Expresses Doubts On Actress’s Role

Shimla: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut rolled the eyeballs of everyone when her name was mentioned in the BJP’s fifth list of the candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The actress, who is known for her straight forward replies and pro-Hindu stand, will contest from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi. Now, reacting on the political development, Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh expressed her doubts about the political debut of Ranaut. Notably, it is Singh’s seat in the outgoing Lok Sabha, however the she has declined to contest the elections.

“We are happy that she too has received an opportunity. But she is a celebrity. What role she plays with her sudden entry into politics will have to be seen,” she said.

On being asked on her role in the upcoming elections, Singh stated that she will follow the orders of the High Command. “As far as I am concerned, I have already expressed my wish before the High Command. Whatever decision the High Command takes in wake of the change in the situation, I will follow that. I can proudly say that whenever the High Command gave me an order, I never took it lightly..,” ANI quoted Singh as saying.

“I have said this earlier too and I say it again – as the (state) party president, it is my responsibility to work hard on ground for all our candidates. We will make all efforts to make them successful in these elections…I want people to remember our work, support Congress and make Congress leaders victorious,” she added.

Pratibha Singh’s son who is also a state minister, Vikramaditya Singh, expressed confident on holding the seat.

“We will go among the public about the work done by our government. There are no two opinions on this. It is not that Kangana Ranaut has not done good work in films, but this is a political arena. Mandi parliamentary constituency represents one-third of the area of Himachal Pradesh. The big question is to field an actress whose priority has always been to make films, will she be able to give so much time to one-third of Himachal Pradesh?” Vikramaditya Singh said.

Meanwhile, Ranaut is fully geared up to contest from the Mandi seat and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda, for the opportunity.

“I extend greetings to everyone on Holi. This is my ‘janmabhoomi’ and it has called me back, I am fortunate…If they choose me, I will serve them. I am overwhelmed, this is an emotional day for my family and me,” Kangana said.

Himachal Pradesh Lok Sabha Seats

Himachal Pradesh, home to four vital Lok Sabha constituencies – Hamirpur, Mandi, Shimla, and Kangra, witnessed a clean sweep by the BJP in the 2019 elections, resulting in them clinching all four seats. The forthcoming elections, scheduled for June 1, hold much significance. They will not only determine the successors for these four Lok Sabha positions, but they’ll also see the reshuffling of power in six assembly constituencies due to the omission of six disruptive Congress MLAs.