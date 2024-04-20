‘Kejriwal Pushed Towards Slow Death,’ AAP Finds Conspiracy Says, ‘Insulin & Doctor

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj, slammed the Tihar administration, BJP, Centre and Delhi LG for allegedly denying insulin to Kejriwal and said the Delhi Chief Minister had been suffering from diabetes for the last 20-22 years.

Kejriwal (ANI Photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is being pushed towards a “slow death” inside Tihar jail by denying him insulin and consultations with his doctor. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj in a press conference, today, said, Kejriwal, who has Type-2 diabetes, has been asking for insulin and a video conferencing with his family doctor but his requests are being denied by the jail administration.

“I want to say with full responsibility that a conspiracy is underway for the slow death of Kejriwal,” Bharadwaj claimed citing blood sugar readings of the Chief Minister in jail.

He also slammed the Tihar administration, BJP, Centre and Delhi LG for allegedly denying insulin to Kejriwal and said the Delhi Chief Minister had been suffering from diabetes for the last 20-22 years and has been on insulin for 12 years. he added, “Once a patient goes on insulin, his sugar can be controlled only with insulin. In Delhi, every family has a diabetic patient, people know this…They are saying give me insulin, why is the jail administration not giving them insulin?…Is it not that a conspiracy is being hatched to kill Arvind Kejriwal?”

#WATCH | Delhi: AAP leader & Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj says, “Arvind Kejriwal has been suffering from diabetes for 20-22 years. He has been on insulin for 12 years. Once a patient goes on insulin, his sugar can be controlled only with insulin. In Delhi, every family has a… pic.twitter.com/llxnmGd9xr — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2024

Abhishek Singhvi On Kejriwal’s Health

On Friday, the chief minister council Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi said Kejriwal has not been administered insulin to control his sugar levels since his arrest, terming it “shocking” and “alarming”.

ED Accuses Kejriwal Of Manipulating Health For Bail

The ED had on the other hand claimed before the court on 18th April that Kejriwal was eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day, despite having Type-2 diabetes, to create grounds for medical bail.

During a hearing at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court, the ED’s legal counsel, Zuhaib Hussain, presented Kejriwal’s diet chart, which allegedly included mangoes and sweets. Hussain argued that these food items are not permitted for diabetic patients and accused the Chief Minister of laying the groundwork for a bail appeal.

Kejriwal On ED’s Claims

Kejriwal, however, denied all the claims made by the ED and asserted before a court that the food he consumed was in conformity with the diet chart prepared by his doctor.

“Out of 48 meals sent from home, only three times mangoes were there…,” Singhvi told the court.

Bharadwaj said Kejriwal was allowed by the court to use a machine in the jail to monitor his daily blood sugar levels.

“Overall, it was a conspiracy to finish Kejriwal so his multiple organ damage and when he comes out of jail after 2-4 months he goes for treatment of kidney, heart and other organs,” said Bharadwaj, who holds the portfolio of health in Delhi government.

