‘Saffronisation’: Opposition Sees Red As Doordarshan Changes Logo Colour To Saffron

India’s national broadcaster, Doordarshan, recently announced it was changing the look and colour of its iconic logo from red to saffron.

State-owned public broadcaster Doordarshan recently changed the colour of its iconic logo from red to saffron, triggering outrage from Opposition leaders who claimed that the move was another step in the “saffronisation” of institutions in the country.

“National broadcaster Doordarshan colours its historic flagship logo in saffron! As its ex-CEO, I have been watching its saffronisation with alarm and feel,” Rajya Sabha MP Jawhar Sircar wrote in a post on X.

Sircar, a former CEO of Prasar Bharati (DD, AIR), said the national broadcaster was no longer Prasar Bharati but “Prachar Bharati (propaganda broadcaster)”.

“…it’s not Prasar Bharati any more — it’s Prachar Bharati!,” the Rajya Sabha MP said on X.

In another post, Sircar claimed the move was an attempt to sway voters in favour of the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

“As ex CEO of Prasar Bharati it hurts to see the saffronisation of Doordarshan’s logo — just before elections! It will influence voters, by overlaying the colour one religion and Sangh parivar colour with a ‘neutral’ Public Broadcaster and a biassed Govt/Regime!”.

BJP attempting to ‘capture, saffronise’ institutions

Congress leader Manish Tewari also attacked the BJP government over the move, accusing the Narendra Modi dispensation of making attempts to capture the country’s public institutions.

“This is a blatant attempt by the BJP government to saffronise and enslave all public institutions. Dyeing the logo of Doordarshan in saffron colour undermines the neutrality and credibility of India’s public broadcaster,” Tewari, a former Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the Congress-led UPA-II government, said, according to India Today.

‘BJP has reintroduced original logo’

However, the BJP rejected the opposition’s allegations, asserting that the public broadcaster has changed its logo several times over the years since its inception.

“Doordarshan had a saffron logo when it was launched in 1959. Now the government brought back the original logo which has triggered Congress and liberals,” BJP’s Andhra Pradesh state vice-president said in a X post.

He claimed that this shows they harbor hate against ‘Bhagwa’ and Hindus which is “blatantly obvious”.

Prasar Bharti CEO, Gaurav Dwivedi also defended the move, asserting that the new logo colour is orange and not saffron, and was done to improve the overall visual aesthetic of Doordarshan’s iconic logo.

“We gave upgraded the entire look and feel, not just the logo. It is really unfortunate that people are reading too much into this, and it’s factually incorrect that the colour is saffron. Its orange,” Dwivedi said.

Doordarshan changes logo to saffron

Last week, Doordarshan announced it was changing the look and colour of its iconic logo from red to saffron.

“While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before.. Experience the all-new DD News!,” the public broadcaster said in a post on its official X handle.

While our values remain the same, we are now available in a new avatar. Get ready for a news journey like never before.. Experience the all-new DD News! We have the courage to put: Accuracy over speed

Facts over claims

Truth over sensationalism Because if it is on DD News, it… pic.twitter.com/YH230pGBKs — DD News (@DDNewslive) April 16, 2024

Notably, Doordarshan has changed the colour and “feel” of its logo over the years since its inception in 1959.







