PM Modi to Visit Srinagar Today: Locals Claim Attacks From Pakistan Side Ceased After Abrogation Of Article 370

According to locals, since Narendra Modi took office as prime minister ten years ago, militancy has been subdued. Since then, everything in Srinagar has changed.

Locals Praise PM Modi Ahead Of his Visit To Srinagar

Jammu: Ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Srinagar on Thursday, locals from Jammu and Kashmir claimed that since Article 370 was repealed, terrorism has been contained and the Union Territory is in a tranquil state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to speak at a public rally in Srinagar later in the day as part of his visit to the valley. In an effort to make PM Modi’s visit a “huge success”—especially in light of the next Lok Sabha elections in 2024—posters wishing him well have been put up in Srinagar.

Local Hails PM Modi’s Decision

As per the reports of ANI, Rajendra, a citizen of Jammu, praised Prime Minister Modi for altering the status of Kashmir following the repeal of Article 370.”J&K is experiencing peace following the repeal of Article 370. We used to work along the border between India and Pakistan, where I am a contractor. Many people were dying before Article 370 was repealed, and our farmers were unable to work in peace,”said Rajendra.

Kashmir Then vs Kashmir Now

Today, everything is totally different…When there were attacks from Pakistan, people used to leave their houses and flee, but this ceased after Article 370 was removed, he added.

For the past two weeks, PM Modi has made two trips to Jammu and Kashmir. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi spoke at a rally in Jammu on February 20.

The visit takes place at a time when calls for simultaneous elections in the Union Territory have been made by regional parties including the Peoples’ Democratic Party, led by former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and the National Conference of Farooq Abdullah.

According to another local, since Narendra Modi took office as prime minister ten years ago, militancy has been subdued.

Since then, everything in Srinagar has changed, and I believe PM Modi’s visit would be quite successful. The militancy has been contained.

Expectation Of Important Updates

Since PM Modi is heading to Srinagar, I expect some significant announcements from him. In general, terrorism has been contained since Article 370 was revoked,” he continued.

PM Modi is anticipated to unveil numerous initiatives pertaining to tourism and agriculture during his speech.

The rally’s location, Bakshi Stadium, has been set up with strict security measures in place foreseeing the visit of Prime Minister Modi.

Significance Of PM’s Visit

The Prime Minister’s visit holds symbolic significance, underscoring the government’s commitment to the welfare and prosperity of Kashmiri citizens. It is viewed as an opportunity to engage with local communities, assess development initiatives, and reaffirm the government’s resolve to address their concerns.

As preparations for PM Modi’s visit are underway, heightened security measures are being implemented to ensure a safe and successful visit. Authorities are working diligently to facilitate a conducive environment for dialogue and interaction during the Prime Minister’s stay in Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI)







