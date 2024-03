Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Releases Third List of 9 Candidates, Annamalai To Fight from Coimbatore

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released the third list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. According to the list released by the saffron camp, BJP Tamil Nadu state president Annamalai will contest from Coimbatore. The list also names ex-Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan from Chennai South.

BJP third list for Lok Sabha

1. Chennai South – Tamilisai Soundararajan

2. Chennai Central – Vinoj P. Selvam

3. Vellore – A. C. Shanmugam

4. Krishnagiri – C. Narasimhan

5. Nilgiris (SC) – L. Murugan

6. Coimbatore – K. Annamalai

7. Perambalur – T.R.Parivendhar

8. Thoothukudi – Nainar Nagendran

9. Kanniyakumari – Pon. Radhakrishnan