Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Releases 3rd List Of Candidates | Check Names Here

New Delhi: The Congress party on Thursday released its third list of candidates, consisting of a total of 57 names ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. The names include MV Rajeev Gowda, who is fielded from Bangalore North, and Amit Chawda nominated from Gujarat’s Anand constituency. “The third list of names of Congress candidates on 57 Lok Sabha seats for the Lok Sabha elections, 2024 was released in the meeting of the ‘Central Election Committee’ held under the chairmanship of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge,” the grand old party said in a social media post.

The grand old party has declared its candidates for two seats in Arunachal Pradesh, 17 in Karnataka, seven in Maharashtra, 11 in Gujarat, five in Rajasthan, and five in Telangana, eight in West Bengal and one in Puducherry.

Congress Released Third List

The list of 57 candidates consists names including – Mallikarjun Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde’s daughter Praniti Shinde.

Notably, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is fielded from Berhampore, Kharge’s son-in-law Radhakrishna will contest from Gulbarga and the Congress has fielded Praniti Shinde from Solapur.

 




