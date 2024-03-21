NationalPolitics

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Arrested In Liquor Policy Case

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Liquor Policy case.

ED Sends 7th Summon To CM Arvind Kejriwal In Excise Policy Case

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. Earlier today, a team from the Enforcement Directorate reached the Arvind Kejriwal’s residence for questioning under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. This comes after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection from arrest to Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. According to the reports, team consists of 12 officials are inside the residence of the chief minister. Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had reached the spot on Thursday evening.

“The way the police are inside and nobody is being allowed in, it seems like a raid is being conducted. It seems they have planned to arrest Arvind Kejriwal,” Bharadwaj said.




