IPL 2024 – Stephen Fleming on CSK captaincy change as MS Dhoni steps down

“It was MS [Dhoni’s decision] with a lot of consideration and one view to the future on the back of a good season last year,” Fleming said at his press conference on Thursday. “The timing was good. Behind the scenes, Ruturaj and others have been on a, say, a captaincy grooming process, looking forward to days like this and the opportunities come up, but MS is the best judge and he felt the time was right.”
Fleming said that the captaincy switch in 2022 was bit of a wake-up call and that the franchise is now better-prepared to work under a new captain and build for the future.
“Well, the big thing about a couple of years ago was that we probably weren’t ready for MS to move aside,” Fleming said. “And what that did was probably shake us as a leadership group or coaches into looking at the possibility when he does go. And up until that stage, it was almost unthinkable, but it sowed the seed. So, we’ve worked pretty hard on making sure that any mistakes that were made during then aren’t made again. And that the leadership isn’t a secret.”
“Yeah, I hope so. It’s getting that balance right without interfering, but also providing that leadership that you can’t ignore,” Fleming said. “It’s been too long and he’s too big a presence that you don’t just turn that off, you use it. And finding that balance and being able to use the Jadejas and Dhonis and help Ruturaj as he develops is very important. In the middle, we’ll take a little bit of trial and error to a degree.
“Ruturaj is very self-assured. Again, he’s not the most demonstrative captain or person around, but he’s got a very good approach with his fellow players and he’s very well-respected. So I think my understanding from the senior players is the desire to help.”
Gaikwad is looking forward to leaning on the experience of Dhoni and Co. “[it] feels good. It’s a privilege, but more than that, it is a huge responsibility,” Gaikwad told CSK’s social-media channels. “I am really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone is experienced enough. So there is not much of a thing for me to do. I have Mahi [Dhoni] bhai in the team, Jaddu [Jadeja] bhai, and Ajju [Rahane] bhai, who have been great captains to guide me.”
“So, we’ve been working very hard on making sure that the plans are in place, [so] that all players are more self-sufficient,” Fleming said. “And we are. It’s not MS only has a wonderful sense of the game, but one of the things we’re proud of is the development of young players.
“Last year [Tushar] Deshpande came through and then own that space and has done well in domestic cricket. So, it proves that giving ownership and trust to players really works. It’s not just the captain’s job to pull the strings.
“So, we’re looking at that. And as I say, we’re more prepared now because they jolted us into looking at life after [Dhoni]. And in some ways, we’ve been a bit slow in doing that as a management group.”
Deivarayan Muthu is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo
