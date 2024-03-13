Lumina Datamatics and DataVerze Announce Joint Venture for Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Lumina Datamatics Limited and DataVerze Analytics Private Ltd. signed a definitive agreement to form a joint venture to provide AI and Machine Learning solutions globally. The two companies will provide solutions through an independent joint venture called LuminaD.ai based in Mumbai, India with development centers in Mumbai and Pune.

This joint venture will allow Lumina Datamatics and its clients access to the Generative AI and data science skills with a focus on content production. The joint venture will help enhance and streamline current workflows, support editorial functions, content development, Automatic Item Generation for large-scale Assessment development, eCommerce workflows and much more.

Mr. Sameer L. Kanodia, Managing Director & CEO, Lumina Datamatics, said, “We are excited about this joint venture. Lumina Datamatics remains steadfast in our dedication to our clients and bringing them the best AI technologies. This will help our clients optimize their content and be more efficient.”

Div Rakesh, Co-founder, DataVerze, said of the joint venture, “Partnering with Lumina Datamatics signifies a transformative alliance where innovation meets expertise. Together, we are poised to revolutionize the Publishing and eCommerce industry by harnessing the power of AI to drive unparalleled efficiency, personalized content delivery, and cutting-edge solutions.”

About Lumina Datamatics

Lumina Datamatics is a trusted partner in providing Content Services, Retail Support Services, and Technology Solutions to companies in the Publishing and Retail Industries worldwide. We are amongst the largest service providers in this space and our customers include 8 of the 10 largest Publishers and 3 of the 5 largest Retailers/Marketplaces. Lumina Datamatics’ expert solutions combine its various in-house and client-facing platforms, partnerships with global technology leaders, and more than 3,500 professionals across the United States, UK, Germany, Philippines, and India.

To learn more about Lumina Datamatics, visit www.luminadatamatics.com.

About DataVerze

DataVerze is a leading provider of cutting-edge services in Generative AI, Machine Learning, and Datamesh. With a strong commitment to innovation and expertise in advanced technologies, DataVerze empowers businesses to unlock the true potential of their data. Our team of seasoned professionals brings decades of experience in the field, ensuring that we deliver tailored solutions to meet your specific needs.

To learn more about DataVerze, visit www.dataverze.ai.