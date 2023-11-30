Maharashtra Governor, Ramesh Bais Presented Best Director Award to Sudheer Attavar for his Film Mrityorma at 6th MWFIFF

Sudheer Attavar received the Best Director award for his film Mrityorma at 6th Moonwhite Films International Film Festival. Presented by Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, the Kannada film Mrityorma directed by Sudheer Attavar bagged 4 awards including Best Film and Best Director at the closing ceremony award night of the Festival. The festival was organised by Devashish Sargam (Raj) at Mukkti Foundation Hub in Mumbai. The film was nominated for awards in a total of 5 categories.

Rakesh Adiga, Vidyadhar Shetty, Trivikrama sapalya, Anup Jalota, Ramesh Bais & Sudheer Attavar

The four awards were Best Film produced by Trivikrama Saplya, Best Actress Smitha (Niveditya), Best Background Song sung by Sadhana Sargam, Best Director Sudheer Attavar were given awards. Actor Rakesh Adiga, who was a part of the film, was nominated for Best Actor.

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bias honoured lyricist Sameer Anjaan with the Best lyricist Award and Lifetime Achievement Award was conferred on musician Agam Kumar Nigam.

More than 50 films from around the world participated in the festival. For the awards category, Americas Out of the State – A Gothic Romance, Woman in the Maze, Chiles Alma, Spains Digny Dad, Lithuanias Purga, Hong Kongs Graduation, Indian films like Titu Ambani, Ogo Bideshini were in competition for the awards.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Padamshri Anup Jalota, Annjaan Srivatsav, Arun Govil, and singer Dr. Jaspinder Narula were the judges at the festival.

Mrityorma has also been selected for International film festivals in Manchester and Kenya. SudheerAttavar said, “I am thankful to the judges and organisers of the festival to recognise our efforts and present our team with the award. I also thank the producer of the film for putting trust in our work. We are happy and humbled.”