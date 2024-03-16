Main Modi Ka Parivar Hoon Campaign Song Released By PM Ahead Of Lok Saba Polls

‘Main Modi Ka Parivar Hoon’ Song The new slogan is reminiscent of the 2019 “Main bhi Chowkidar Hoon” campaign which was prompted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark “Chowkidar chor hai”.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released a campaign song, titled, ‘Main Modi ka parivar hoon’, showcasing his commitment to all. The Prime Minister’s initiative aims to showcase that every Indian is a part of his family. This move comes in response to remarks made by RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, who claimed that PM Modi “does not have a family of his own”. . The RJD is part of the INDIA bloc which comprises opposition parties led by the Congress. In a show of “solidarity” with the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, other BJP leaders such as Anurag Thakur, Rajnath Singh, and BJP president JP Nadda added the ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ suffix to their names on X handles.

The new slogan is reminiscent of the 2019 “Main bhi Chowkidar Hoon” campaign which was prompted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark “Chowkidar chor hai”.

Similarities

The recent slogan adopted by the BJP bears a striking resemblance to the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon’ campaign that took place in 2019. This campaign was a response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s accusation that ‘Chowkidar chor hai’ (the watchman is a thief). The genesis of this slogan can be traced back to a rally in Karnataka before the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, where Gandhi alleged that the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had favored an Anil Ambani company in a deal. In a clever twist, Gandhi labeled PM Modi as ‘Chowkidar Chor Hai’ (the watchman is a thief), insinuating corruption. In response, PM Modi positioned himself as a vigilant ‘chowkidar’ who stood against corruption. This led to a wave where the PM and other BJP leaders added ‘chowkidar’ as a prefix to their names on Twitter. PM Modi’s Twitter handle transformed into ‘Chowkidar Narendra Modi’, setting a trend for other BJP leaders to follow suit.

The Power of Slogans: A Political Tool

Slogans have always been a powerful tool in the political arena. They encapsulate a party’s ideology, messaging, and vision in a concise yet impactful manner. The ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon’ campaign was not just a response to an allegation but a strategic move to reframe the narrative in favor of the ruling party. By embracing the ‘chowkidar’ identity, PM Modi and his party members projected themselves as guardians of the nation’s interests, deflecting accusations of corruption and inefficiency. This shift in narrative resonated with the masses, creating a sense of unity and purpose among supporters.

Twitter as a Battleground

Twitter played a crucial role in amplifying the ‘Main Bhi Chowkidar Hoon’ slogan. By adding ‘chowkidar’ to their Twitter handles, BJP leaders not only unified their online presence but also engaged with supporters on a personal level.







