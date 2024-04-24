MAS Financial Services Limited Reports PAT of more than Rs 250 Crores for the FY 2023-24, While the Consolidated AUM Crosses Rs 10,700 Crores

A strong growth of 26.05% in AUM & 23.41% in PAT

Rating upgraded to CARE AA-

The Board of Directors of MAS Financial Services Limited (MAS Financial) (BSE: 540749, NSE: MASFIN), specialized in MSME financing, announced today the audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st March 2024.

116 Quarters of Consistent Financial Performance is the testimony of the strong fundamentals of the company, which has been followed over more than two and half decades. We witnessed a healthy growth in business activities across the segments we serve, during the quarter. The consolidated disbursement was Rs. 2866.35 Crores during the quarter ended 31st March 2024.

During the quarter, the Company’s Long Term Bank Facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures rating has been upgraded to CARE AA- (Outlook: Stable) from CARE A+ (Outlook: Positive) by CARE Ratings Limited (‘CARE’)

Performance Highlights – (Consolidated)

MAS Financial Services Limited on a consolidated basis reports Assets under Management (AUM) of 10721.90 Crores and Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs. 70.10 Crores for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 from Rs. 8505.89 Crores and Rs. 56.82 Crores respectively for the quarter ended 31st March 2023. The consolidated PAT for the FY 2023-24 stands at Rs. 254.01 Crores.

A Growth of 26.05 % in AUM and 23.37 % in PAT over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Performance Highlights – MAS Financial Services limited (Standalone)

MAS Financial Services Limited reports Assets under Management (AUM) of Rs. 10125.61 Crores and Profit after Tax (PAT) of Rs. 68.05 Crores for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 from Rs. 8092.56 Crores and Rs. 55.55 Crores respectively for the quarter ended 31st March 2023. The AUM as on 31st December 2023 was Rs. 9672.03 Crores.

A Growth of 25.12 % in AUM and 22.50% in PAT over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (including Tier II capital) as of 31st March 2024 stood at 24.05%. The Tier-I capital stood at 20.33%.

The portfolio quality remained stable and strong at 2.25% gross stage 3 assets and 1.51% net stage 3 assets of AUM as compared to 2.23% gross stage 3 assets and 1.48% net stage 3 assets of AUM as on 31st December 2023.

The company continues to carry a management overlay of Rs. 18.79 Crores as on 31st March 2024, 0.24% of the on book assets.

(Rs. in Crores)

Particulars

Q424

Q423

YoY

FY24

FY23

YoY

Assets Under Management

10125.61

8092.56

25.12%↑

10125.61

8092.56

25.12%↑

Total Income

329.53

267.82

23.04%↑

1224.57

939.85

30.29%↑

Profit Before Tax

91.09

70.41

29.37%↑

331.42

264.70

25.21%↑

Profit After Tax

68.05

55.55

22.50%↑

247.75

200.96

23.28%↑

(Rs. in Crores)

Asset Under Management (AUM)*

March-24

March-23

YoY

Micro-Enterprise Loans

4385.11

3874.16

13.19%↑

SME Loans

3733.86

2986.66

25.02%↑

2-Wheeler Loans

670.12

554.35

20.88%↑

Commercial Vehicle Loans

747.66

372.48

100.72%↑

Salaried Personal Loans**

588.86

304.90

93.13%↑

TOTAL AUM

10125.61

8092.56

25.12%↑

*Represents underlying assets in each of the categories. As on 31st March 2024, 32.88% of the total underlying assets are through various NBFCs.

New Product Segment

The MSMEsegment contributed ~60% in the YoY AUM growth of the company while other products also contributed meaningfully.

Dividend: In consonance to our policy of rewarding the shareholders of the Company, the Company has paid the interim dividend of Rs. 3 per share – pre bonus – ( 1 ex-bonus). Additionally, the Board has proposed the final dividend @ 5.10% i.e. Rs. 0.51 per share subject to the approval of the Members in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Performance Highlights – MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance Limited (Standalone)

MAS Rural Housing and Mortgage Finance Limited reports Assets under Management of Rs. 596.29 Crores and Profit after Tax of Rs. 2.08 Crores for the quarter ended 31st March 2024 from Rs. 413.34 Crores and Rs. 1.37 Crores respectively for the quarter ended 31st March 2023.

A growth of 44.26% in AUM and 51.55% in PAT over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (including Tier II capital) as on 31st March 2024 stood at 38.00%. The Tier-I capital stood at 30.53%.

The portfolio quality remained stable and strong at 0.90% gross stage 3 assets and 0.66% net stage 3 assets of AUM as compared to 0.81% gross stage 3 assets and 0.58% net stage 3 assets of AUM as on 31st December 2023.

The company continues to carry a management overlay of Rs. 3.00 Crores as on 31st March 2024, 0.65% of the on book assets.

(Rs. in Crores)

Particulars

Q424

Q423

YoY

FY24

FY23

YoY

Assets Under Management

596.29

413.34

44.26%↑

596.29

413.34

44.26%↑

Total Income

17.68

12.40

42.58%↑

62.46

43.75

42.75%↑

Profit Before Tax 2.62

1.70

54.21%↑

9.58

8.09

18.31%↑

Profit After Tax

2.081.37

51.55%↑

7.58

6.34

19.48%↑