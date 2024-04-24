Home

Sidhu Moosewala’s Father Balkaur Singh Might Contest Lok Sabha Elections For THIS Reason

With the big names from big parties, the chances for Balkaur Singh making any significant impact look bleak.

(Sidhu Mossewala (L) with father Balkaur Singh (R). Image: Instagram/@sardarbalkaursidhu)

Sidhu Moosewala’s Father: Slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh might contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Bathinda, Punjab, reported Times Now on Wednesday adding that he will likely be contesting as an independent candidate.

Lok Sabha Elections which began on April 19, will be held in seven phases, and voting in Bathinda will be held in the seventh and final phase on June 1.

Other big players contesting for the Bathinda seat are Harsimrat Kaur Badal of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Jeet Mohinder Sidhu of Congress, Gurmeet Singh Khudian of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Parampal Kaur of the BJP.

Parampal Kaur is the daughter-in-law of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Sikandar Singh Maluka.

Given the presence of prominent figures from major parties in the contest, the prospects for Balkaur Singh to make a substantial impact appear slim.

Sidhu Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh and mother Charan Kaur were in the news recently when they became parents to a son following which Balkaur Singh said that he is being ‘harassed’ by the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP Government over his newborn baby’s legitimacy.

In a video shared on social media, he said, “Due to the blessings of Waheguru, we got our Shubhdeep back. But the government is harassing me since morning, asking me to furnish documents of the baby. They are questioning me to prove that this child is legal. I want to request the government, especially Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, to allow for all treatments to be over. I belong here and will come to any place you call me (for questioning).”

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in his car on May 29, 2022, in the Jawaharke village of Mansa, Punjab. He was 28.

According to police, the Lawrence Bishnoi gang initially claimed responsibility for the murder in an unverified Facebook post, which was denied by Bishnoi.








