Home

News

IMD Issues Heatwave Alert For These States; Check Full Forecast Here

The IMD has issued a heatwave alert for states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a fresh alert for heatwaves across several states of the nation for the coming few days. As per the recent IMD update, the regions, including coastal Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, isolated pockets of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and interior parts of Karnataka, are expected to experience intense heat in the coming five days of April.

“Heat wave conditions in isolated pockets over Bihar, Jharkhand, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema, during next 5 days; Coastal Karnataka during 24th – 26th, Tamil Nadu on 24th& 25th; East Uttar Pradesh during 25th – 28th and West Uttar Pradesh during 26th-28th; Konkan on 27th & 28th April,” the IMD said in a release.

The IMD weather forecast warns that the Gangetic West Bengal region is on red alert, signalling a serious threat of heat-related disorders affecting individuals across all age groups. The Indian Meteorological Department urges extreme vigilance, particularly for those more vulnerable to such conditions. Authorities underscore the need to take adequate precautionary measures to stay safe.

Delhi-NCR To Receive Rainfall

Regional Met Centre, New Delhi, said on Monday that light to moderate intensity rain would likely occur in Delhi-NCR.

“Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi (Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Badili), NCR ( Loni Dehat) Kharkhoda (Haryana) Chandpur, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, and Amroha,” Regional Met Centre New Delhi said in a post on X.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that the temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2-3 days, adding that there is a possibility of light rain on Monday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, IMD Senior Scientist Dr Naresh Kumar said that in the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in eastern India.

“In Delhi, our estimate is that the temperature is expected to remain around 38 degrees Celsius in the coming 2–3 days. After this, it may increase slowly by 1-2 degrees and with it, there is a possibility of light rain tomorrow…At present, if you talk about Eastern India, the temperature has reached 44 degrees Celsius in 1-2 stations. In the next 4-5 days, the temperature can reach 44 degrees Celsius in Eastern India, and in Northwest India, there is no hope of it being near 40 or more than 41 degrees Celsius,” Kumar said.

Naresh Kumar, senior scientist at IMD, Delhi, said that the heatwave situation is currently prevailing in East India and it is expected that in the coming 4-5 days the heatwave will continue in some states.

(With inputs from agencies)







