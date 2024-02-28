Home

News

Nagaland State Lottery Result 28.02.2024 For 1 PM DECLARED: Dear INDUS MORNING Rs. 1 Crore Lucky Draw Winning Numbers Soon

live

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 28-02-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, February 28, 2024, will be announced.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result February 12 For 1PM Winner List LIVE

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 28-02-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, February 28, 2024, will be announced. Here, we will update all the latest updates on Nagaland State Lottery Result 27.02.2024. NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. India.com does not promote lottery in anyway.

Here Are The Live Updates

Nagaland State Lottery Result 28.02.2024 Live: Lottery Ticket Price

Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.

Nagaland State Lottery Result Wednesday 28-02-2024 LIVE: Prize Money

– 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

– 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

– 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

– 4th Prize: Rs. 250

– 5th Prize: Rs. 1200

– Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 28-02-2024 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR HILL EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, February 28, 2024, will be announced.

Nagaland State Lottery Result 28.02.2024 For 1 PM will be announced soon







