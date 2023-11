Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Efforts Hit Snag: Auger Machine Breaks Down, Teams Weigh Alternative Options

Tata International Expands Operations in Nigeria at Lagos Free Zone

Indian Army Dog Domino Awarded Northern Army Commendation Card For Tracing Terrorist Hideout

Water Supply Disrupted In Pune For Second Consecutive Day

Uttarkashi: Rescue Operation Likely to be Completed in 12-14 Hours, Green Corridor Created To Take Workers To Hospital