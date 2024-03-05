NationalPolitics

PM Modi Gets Death Threat, FIR Filed Against Bengaluru Man Over Viral Video

According to news agency ANI, Mohammed Rasool Kaddare posted a video on his social media account where he was seen holding a sword and threatening to kill PM Modi if the Congress forms government at the Centre.

PM Modi’s 5-state visit begins from today.
Bengaluru: An FIR was on Tuesday registered against Mohammed Rasool Kaddare at Yadgiri’s Surpur police station in Bengaluru for allegedly threatening to kill PM Modi. In a video that was shared on social media, he was seen saying he would kill PM Modi if the Congress came to power at the Centre.

Police said an FIR has been registered under section 505(1)(b), 25(1)(b) of the IPC and Arms Act. The Surpur police said they have started searching for the accused in various places including Hyderabad.

According to news agency ANI, Mohammed Rasool Kaddare posted a video on his social media account where he was seen holding a sword and threatening to kill PM Modi.

In a similar incident last year, a central security agency received a threat email to assassinate PM Modi and blast Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The miscreants in the mail also demanded Rs 500 crore and release of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi who is serving jail term. Later, the matter was handed over to a National Investigation Agency (NIA) for probe.

In yet another incident, a security breach was reported during PM Modi’s rally at Davanagere in Karnataka in March last year.

Last year, Delhi Police reported receiving two phone calls from an individual making threats to kill Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Police said the authorities are in pursuit of an individual who is believed to be under the influence of alcohol. It was reported that the man has been consuming alcohol since the previous night. Efforts were made to contact the individual’s family, but they have confirmed that he is currently not at home.

“We reached out to his family . He is an alcoholic and has been drinking since last night. Currently, he is not at home. He will be apprehended soon,” the Hindustan Times quoted a police official as saying.

In response to these threats, a specialised team was formed to actively locate and apprehend the caller.






