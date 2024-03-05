Chennai Based ICARE Empanelled to Assess Government of India’s Staff Training Institutions

For the first time in India’s history, a comprehensive framework, known as National Standards for Civil Service Training Institutions (NSCSTI), has been developed for the assessment of the institutions that cater to the training needs of over one crore employees of the central government.

Chennai-based ICARE is among the only two agencies empaneled to assess and accredit the staff training institutions of the central government.

As part of its National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB) – Mission Karmayogi, a first-of-its-kind program in the world on capacity building of civil servants, the Government of India has empanelled the Chennai-based ICARE for the accreditation of its staff training institutions. ICARE is among the only two agencies empanelled to assess and accredit the staff training institutions of the central government – the other being New Delhi-headquartered Quality Council of India (QCI).

The Government has created the Capacity Building Commission, a new body for this purpose, which has developed India’s first comprehensive framework, known as National Standards for Civil Service Training Institutions (NSCSTI), for the assessment of the institutions that cater to the training needs of over one crore employees of the central government. NSCSTI encompasses eight strategic pillars including training needs assessment, faculty development, digitalization, collaboration, and training evaluation. These pillars serve as the bedrock for training institutions to surpass expectations and cultivate a culture of knowledge exchange.

In his comments, Dr Karthick Sridhar, Vice Chairman of ICARE, said, “With Prime Minister Narendra Modis goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047 in our sights, the revitalization of our civil service through Mission Karmayogi is pivotal. This mission isnt just a program; its a renaissance in our approach to public administration, ensuring every civil servant is a beacon of innovation, integrity, and inspiration. ICARE is at the heart of this transformation, championing a future where excellence will soon be the norm in Indian civil service. ICAREs distinction in this prestigious role stems from its proven track record and expertise, previously manifested in its recommendation and development of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) for higher education. Applying a similar rigor and innovation, ICARE is now at the forefront of elevating civil service training institutions to new heights of distinction and relevance.“

He added, “As India strides towards its goal of becoming a global benchmark for excellence in governance and public service, ICAREs pioneering efforts signify more than just a commitment to quality training. They embody a pledge to the nation – to cultivate a generation of civil servants who lead not just with authority but with wisdom, compassion, and a relentless commitment to public good. The future of civil service training in India, under the stewardship of ICARE, is not just about achieving standards of excellence. It is about setting them.“

