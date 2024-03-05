Home

Smriti Irani Challenges Rahul Gandhi For Debate on 10 Years Of NDA vs 10 Years Of UPA

Smriti Irani said that Rahul Gandhi would not come if she sought to talk to him about it. He would be unable to stand, even in front of a regular BJP employee.

Nagpur: Union Minister Smriti Irani on Tuesday challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to a debate on the ‘difference’ between the 10 years of the Narendra Modi government and the 10 years of the UPA government. She asserted that if Rahul Gandhi is hearing her out, he should be receptive to hearing this. “Let us have a conversation about the distinctions between your (UPA) and Modi’s ten years,” she stated on Monday at the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha’s “Namo Yuva Maha Sammelan” in Nagpur.

Smriti Irani’s Take On Rahul Gandhi

“I guarantee that even if an ordinary worker of Yuva Morcha starts speaking in front of Rahul Gandhi, he will lose the strength to speak,” she stated.

Smriti stated that during the past ten years, the BJP has kept the three main promises it made to the people in the party manifesto.

She claimed that promises were kept, including the building of Ram Mandir, the repeal of Article 370, which abolished the former state of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, and women’s reservation in the assembly.

Challenge For Anticipated Debate

The debate challenge came amidst escalating political tensions as parties gear up for the upcoming electoral battle. With both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress vying for supremacy, this direct challenge injects a new dimension into the electoral discourse.

Smriti Irani further emphasized the importance of accountability and informed decision-making, urging Gandhi to engage in constructive dialogue rather than resorting to political rhetoric.

What Could Be Key Issues Of Debate?

However, the proposed debate is anticipated to focus on key issues such as economic growth, social welfare schemes, employment generation, and national security. Irani underscored the significance of addressing these topics comprehensively to enable voters to make informed choices.

Response From Rahul Gandhi Awaited

However, Rahul Gandhi’s response to the challenge remains awaited, with political analysts speculating on the potential implications of such a high-profile debate on the electoral landscape.

As the nation awaits further developments, the challenge thrown by Smriti Irani sets the stage for a riveting exchange of ideas and perspectives, offering voters a unique opportunity to assess and scrutinize the contrasting visions presented by the two prominent political figures.

