Prime Minister Modi And President Putin Talk Over Phone, Hold

Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The conversation was warm and friendly. (File/AP)

Narendra Modi and Vladimir Putin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had a detailed telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin during which he congratulated him on his landslide victory in the presidential election of the Russian Federation and expressed his sincere wishes for well-being and prosperity to the Russian people.

Both sides noted with satisfaction that Mutually beneficial relations in trade, economic and investment spheres, in the fields of energy and transport are progressively and dynamically developing in line with the Special Privileged Strategic Partnership.

An exchange of views was also held on several issues of international agenda, in particular in the context of the situation around Ukraine. They reaffirmed their commitment to further coordination between Russia and India in multilateral formats, including the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS.

The conversation was warm and friendly.

Earlier, on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. The Prime Minister also emphasized working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come

The Prime Minister posted on X: “Warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come.”

Warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come.… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2024







