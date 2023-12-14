PROFICORN, a 2-day annual event hosted by QL One, is set to host an exceptional 2nd edition with an incredible lineup of icons for its upcoming event, each offering unique insights into the world of business and entrepreneurship.

The icons include:

Rujuta Diwekar, one of the most celebrated nutritionist brands in the country, get ready to transform the way you think about food, fitness and entrepreneurship! She will be deep diving into her journey of impact beginning from an entrepreneur in a Services Business to the Amazing Personal Brand that she has built and also her immense influence in the Nutrition Space…

Dr. A Velumani, the visionary mind behind Thyrocare Technologies, who has not only revolutionized diagnostic services in India but has also left an indelible mark on the global healthcare landscape. A seasoned entrepreneur, who will share his comprehensive journey from employment to successfully scaling and listing a business.

Brijesh Agarwal, the Co-founder of IndiaMART, India’s largest online marketplace! Brijesh is a luminary in the digital commerce space, having guided IndiaMART from a budding startup to a successful IPO, setting a benchmark in the industry. His strategic foresight and relentless innovation have not only shaped his company but also inspired a new wave of digital entrepreneurship. He will discuss innovation and growth leading to an IPO. Rujuta Diwekar will provide strategies for scaling professional services.

Upasana Taku, Co-founder and COO of MobiKwik. An innovator and visionary, Upasana has been instrumental in revolutionizing the digital payment landscape. Her hard work and desire to serve the startup community have made her an inspirational figure for many aspiring entrepreneurs. She will be sharing her journey of building a billion-dollar enterprise as a woman entrepreneur!

Raj Shamani, a dynamic Podcaster, Entrepreneur, Content Creator, Author and member of the Forbes 30 Under 30 list! Raj has been making waves in the world of business and media with the wealth of knowledge and an infectious energy he carries thats sure to inspire. He will be sharing how to sell Better in India which comes from his experience of being an internet sensation, himself!

Finally, Rajiv Talreja and Karan Hasija, the brains behind QL One and Proficorn, will focus on celebrating and supporting MSME business owners.

This diverse and experienced group of speakers is poised to inspire and motivate MSMEs, highlighting PROFICORNs commitment to recognizing and aiding the growth of these vital contributors to the economy.