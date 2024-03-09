Rusted Grenades, Pistol Rounds Recovered From Rajouri

The weapons were found from the bushes on the banks of a stream in Chowkian village.

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces recovered two rusted grenades and over half a dozen pistol rounds from the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, said officials.

The weapons were found from the bushes on the banks of a stream in Chowkian village in the Darhal area and were subsequently removed by the bomb disposal squad, they said adding that the preliminary investigation suggests the grenades and the live bullets were lying in the stream for a long time.

In another incident, police seized a Pakistani flag with balloons near the International border on the outskirts of Jammu on Saturday morning, said officials.

The flag was found by a villager in his field at the Kool Kalan village in the Arnia sector in Jammu, officials said. It is suspected that the flag tied to balloons flew in from across the border, they said.

Earlier on Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Rs 5,000 crore worth of projects for Jammu And Kashmir’s Agri-Economy in Srinagar as part of the Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir programme that was held at Srinagar’s Bakshi Stadium.

