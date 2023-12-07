Second-largest SSD Brand in India, EVM Launches its Flagship Portable SSD ‘EVM ENSAVE PRO’ Starting at Rs. 4,499

Boasts a USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 interface, revolutionizing productivity by providing lightning-fast read/write speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s.

EVM, a prominent consumer electronics brand in India, has unveiled its newest addition to the market – the Portable Solid-State Drive (SSD) EnSave Pro. This cutting-edge external storage device promises to deliver exceptional performance and convenience to users. With storage options reaching an impressive 2TB, this cutting-edge device boasts lightning-fast data transfer speeds and an abundance of storage capacity. It effortlessly combines the reliability and convenience that users demand, making it a top choice for all their storage needs.

Ensave Pro, with its super compact and sleek design, boasts an impressive array of features. One standout feature is its lightning-fast USB 3.2 Gen 22 interface, which offers users a significant boost in productivity. With read speeds of up to 2,000 MB/s, Ensave Pro ensures that tasks are completed swiftly and efficiently. Ensave Pro emerges as the ultimate choice for content creators, offering a worry-free experience that liberates valuable time for boundless creativity. Comes in three variants, 512GB, 1TB & 2TB.

“In a landscape dominated by high-resolution content, Ensave Pro addresses the challenges professionals face in data management, large file transfers, and durability and performance issues. EVM supports contemporary multimedia creators by tackling data difficulties and delivering memory solutions that assist them in achieving their creative goals,” said Vishal Hundia, CEO EVM India. “The ultra-compact design ensures that the ENSAVE PRO seamlessly integrates into the dynamic work environments of modern professionals.”

Enhanced Efficiency for Tasks of Any Size – Say goodbye to frustrating delays. Whether working on extensive documents, video editing, or managing vast photo libraries, Ensave Pros high-speed capabilities ensure tasks are completed efficiently, allowing Indian professionals to concentrate on their work without interruptions.

Universal Compatibility for Effortless Connectivity – Catering to Indias diverse technology landscape, Ensave Pro effortlessly integrates with major operating systems, including Windows, MacOS, and Linux. The external SSD ensures hassle-free connectivity to laptops, desktops, smartphones, and more, offering Indian users a versatile storage solution that adapts to their tech preferences.

Seamless High-Speed Storage On-the-Go – Ensave Pros sleek and portable design enables professionals across India to carry high-speed storage wherever they go. From bustling offices to home workspaces and business travels, this external SSD ensures critical data is always within reach, providing an efficient and seamless storage solution.

Long-Term Peace of Mind with Ten-Year Lifetime Warranty – Demonstrating a commitment to the Indian market, EVM provides Ensave Pro with an included ten-year lifetime warranty, offering users prolonged peace of mind. This warranty underscores the products durability and reliability, assuring Indian professionals of a trusted high-speed storage solution for years to come.

Ideal Storage Companion for Travel and Adventure – Understanding Indias diverse landscapes and lifestyles, Ensave Pros compact design and durability make it an ideal storage companion for Indian travelers and adventurers. Resistant to shock and environmental factors, it is perfect for outdoor adventures like trekking, camping, and fieldwork.

Perfect for Gaming Events and Tournaments – Ensave Pros portability extends to the gaming community in India, providing quick access to game data. Gamers can effortlessly transport the SSD to gaming events and tournaments, ensuring a seamless and efficient gaming experience.

As a special offering, EVM includes a free premium Type-C to Type-C cable and a Type-C to USB adaptor with every ENSAVE PRO. This ensures that users have the necessary accessories for seamless and high-speed connectivity right out of the box.

With a network of over 500 service centers, customers can enjoy peace of mind knowing that support is readily available. Additionally, EVM offers free pickup and drop services for after-sale support, ensuring a hassle-free experience for users.

Now, available on Amazon starting from Rs. 4,499.

About EVM (Hundia Infosolutions Pvt. Ltd.)

EVM, incorporated in 2008, is one of India’s leading privately held company with strong presence in Consumer Durables, IT and Mobile Accessories. Envisioned 15 years ago, the company was started with a vision to improve the lives of people by giving them easy access to latest technology and smart value products. EVM is a ‘Made In India’ consumer electronic brand which focuses on consumer’s needs and provides value for money products. EVM brand already exists in the India market (B2B) and has a strong distribution channel across the country. The company has more than 500+ centers.