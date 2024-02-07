Sony India Announces New No-pressure Wireless Sports Headphones Float Run Designed for Runners and Athletes

Sony India today announced a new model of wireless sports headphones designed with runners in mind. Sony Float Run(1) WI-OE610, a novel headphone style that positions the speaker near, but without touching the ear canal, leaving the ear safely uncovered while still delivering a rich sound experience. The Float Run headphones focus on the runner’s form, for a comfortable and stable experience without having to compromise sound quality.

Sony Float Run Headphones

Float Run offers important features to runners or athletes, including a light-weight design with a flexible neckband that does not slip when in motion and a pressure-free design that sits off the ears, so runners no longer need to worry about sweat or chafing getting in the way of their workout. This product was well received by crowdfunding, which led to its official launch.

Comfortable design for runners to go the distance through an innovative and comfortable design for a stress-free listening experience

With a special off-ear design, runners won’t have to worry about pressure or stuffiness on their ears. For extended comfort, these wireless sports headphones sit on the ears of the wearer, so they can enjoy comfort for longer without disruption. Additionally, Float Run headphones only weigh approximately 33 grams, so runners can focus on their surroundings.

Designed to be stable and secure, count on the Float Run headphones to stay in place no matter how you move

Designed to be stable and secure, Float Run headphones to stay in place no matter how the runner moves. Tested on a wide range of head shapes and hairstyles, the headphones will stay with the runner, due to the flexible neckband design. Additionally, Float Run headphones were tested with accessories including hats and sunglasses. Whatever is worn, the stabilising neckband will keep them secure.

No compromise on sound quality

The 16mm drivers and precise tuning combine with the off-ear style offers a more natural and wider sound so there is no compromise on sound quality. The Float Run headphones has an open-type design that eliminates echo of the sounds your body makes, like footsteps, chewing or heavy breathing and allows in ambient sound.

With Float run enjoy spatial and natural listening experience

These headphones are designed to fill the user’s ears, but not cover them, so they can be aware of their surroundings. The Float Run design allows music to naturally mix with ambient sound and be formed by the user’s ear shape. Float Run off-ear headphones keep ears unobstructed, to achieve peak performance in whatever activity they are performing. The result is a more spatial and natural listening experience.

Float run offers IPX4 splashproof rating and 10 hours long battery life

With an IPX4 splashproof rating(2), consumers do not have to worry about damage from sweat or from getting caught out in the rain. With long battery life and up to 10 hours playtime when fully charged, the Float Run headphones will power long runs. In a hurry A quick charge of 10 minutes will give an hour of play(3). With a variety of controls built in, users can control playback and access their smartphones voice assistant without having to take it out of their pocket or bag(4). When their run is over and it’s time to get to work, these headphones have a high-quality built-in microphone to make them just as ideal for productivity tasks. Float Run headphones conveniently charge using USB-C. Additionally, the headphones include a carrying pouch to keep the supplied charging cable and headphones together and protected.

Sustainability in mind

Our products are not only designed to be stylish but also with the environment in mind. Plastic comprises less than five per cent of the sustainable, environmentally conscious packaging material for the Float Run headphones, reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of our products and practices.

Pricing and Availability

The Float Run will be available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), the www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India from 4th January 2023 onwards.

Model

Best Buy (in INR)

Availability Date

Available Colors

Float Run Headphones

10,990/-

Available Now.

Black

About Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

Sony India Private Limited (Sony India), a private limited company with its ultimate holding company as Sony Group Corporation, Japan, has established itself as a premium brand in various product categories including television, digital imaging, personal audio, home entertainment, gaming, car audio, and professional solutions. The company places a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction and maintains high standards in sales and services. Sony also prioritizes environmental sustainability, aiming to achieve a zero environmental footprint throughout the lifecycle of its products and business activities to contribute to a healthier and enriched life for all of humanity and future generations.

Sony India Pvt. Ltd.

A-18, Mohan Co-operative Industrial Estate, New Delhi – 44 | www.sony.co.in.

(1) Float Run is a trademark of Sony

(2) Excluding the driver unit. Do not wash the unit with liquid. Wipe with a soft dry cloth to clean.

(3) Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, storage, and usage.

(4) Availability of function depends on the smartphone or app version.