Supreme Court Refuses To Hold Election Commissioners’ Appointments

Supreme Court of India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court in a significant order just days before the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, refused to stay the law to appoint election commissioners, stating that doing so at this stage would be “creating chaos”. During the hearing of the matter, the Supreme Court observed that there are no allegations against the newly appointed election commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, who were picked after changes were made to the selection panel under the new law.

The Supreme Court said the search committee for the appointment of ECs should have been given a fair share of time to understand the background of candidates. The top court also said that the selection committee should have been given more time to apply its mind on appointment of election commissioners.

The apex court also questioned the Centre over procedure adopted for appointment of two new election commissioners.








