‘Unfreeze Our Bank Account’ Mallikarjun Kharge Appeals To Constitutional Institutions

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi says, “I don’t want to mention how the BJP took money from some companies. As SC is probing the matter, I hope the truth will be before us soo

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge interacts with party leader Rahul Gandhi during a public meeting amid party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, in Nagaon on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi says, “I don’t want to mention how the BJP took money from some companies. As SC is probing the matter, I hope the truth will be before us soon. I appeal to the constitutional institutions that if they want free and fair elections, then they should allow us to freely access our bank accounts. No political party comes under the purview of income tax…”

