The Iconic Brand ‘Avartana’ Advances it’s Presence as 3rd Avartana Opens at ITC Maratha, Mumbai

ITC Hotels opens the third dining establishment of its ground breaking and pioneering brand in reinvented Southern Indian cuisine ‘Avartana‘ at ITC Maratha, Mumbai. Already a huge success at ITC Grand Chola in the south, and ITC Royal Bengal in the east, the legacy of this signature culinary restaurant now takes the stage at ITC Maratha in the west. Shining brightly at Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants 2023, the iconic Avartana now enters the realm of Mumbai’s culinary horizon.

ITC Maratha, Mumbai – Avartana

Anil Chadha, Chief Executive, ITC Hotels, says, “We are delighted to open the 3rd Avartana at ITC Maratha, Mumbai. Just seven years young, Brand Avartana has carved a niche for itself, demonstrating the strength and prowess of Indian ingredients and culinary techniques to the world. We endeavour to share the reimagined renditions of Avartana with diners across various cities, crafting moments that resonate long after the dining experience. At Avartana, magical flavours meet twenty-first century global technology reinventing haute cuisine fine dining into an evolved art.”

ITC Hotels’ culinary expertise is an ode to the diversity of flavours and a commitment to delivering unmatched gastronomic experiences, setting the standards for cuisine excellence. A jewel in its crown, Avartana, stands as a distinguished icon, striking a harmonious balance between tradition and innovation exemplifying a one of a kind culinary experience showcasing Southern Indian culinary mosaics.

The well-researched traditional and progressive renditions of peninsular southern Indian cuisine is rooted to the gravitas of diverse aromas that seamlessly marry local ingredients with modern interpretations, celebrating an exciting confluence of colours and taste.

Pronounced ‘Avartan’, this Sanskrit word refers to rhythm, mysticism and magic. Much like the restaurant’s name, the dishes are an expression of magical art, with each one featuring unique concepts in modernist iterations and progressive renditions while firmly being rooted to the traditional flavours and ingredients of the subcontinental India.

The celebrated Chefs at the restaurant work with fresh ingredients and seasonal produce from the region, to craft inventive recipes that blend down-south vernacular flavours; combined with techniques from across the globe.

A meticulous introduction to myriad flavours offers the distinct tastes of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana while revolutionizing the way they are infused into its line-ups. What follows extends beyond the quintessential a la carte dining, Avartana – true to its name – offers five carefully crafted guided dining experiences redefining and reinventing its cuisine.

Food – Avartana by ITC Hotels Uthukuli Butter Chicken Curry, Malabar Parotta, Beetroot Toffee

Diners are spoilt for choice with the 7-course Maya in its glorious mysticism, 9-course Bela that demonstrates the beauty of masterful works of art, 11-course chef’s curation Jiaa promises to warm your very soul- Chefs Inspiration, 13-course Anika exquisitely curated with grace, and 13-course Tara offering iconic presentations from the coast.

Diners can expect guided-dining experiences traversing across a series of small bites such as the Spiced Aubergine and Sago presented in a resplendent galaxy of flavours highlighted by a Byadagi chilli emulsion wrapped in a roasted eggplant sheet, the Sago Yogurt in a reinterpretation of the classic Bagala Bath featuring an exotic dried berry tamarind sauce, the Fennel Pannacotta egg dessert served in a bird’s nest and a mini hammer to crack it open with.

Food – Avartana by ITC Hotels Fennel Pannacotta, Angel hair caramel

Design and Decor

The dining experience at Avartana extends to the crockery and cutlery as well. Rustic earthenware in earthy shades, bamboo holders, complement ornate steel cutlery and contemporary glassware. Avartana also features a Private Dining Room which can accommodate 10 guests with a choice of a bespoke meal, making it an enhanced experience in exclusivity and sophistication. The chandelier here is a beautiful rendition of the design of the cove of a quintessential house boat from the backwaters of Kerala.

For more information and table reservation, please visit: www.itchotels.com/in/en/itcmaratha-mumbai/fine-dine/avartana

Restaurant: Avartana, ITC Maratha Mumbai

Hotel Address: ITC Maratha, Mumbai – A Luxury Collection Hotel, Sahar Airport Road, Andheri East, Mumbai – 400099 (Near International Airport, Ashok Nagar)

Cost per person (degustation menu) starts at – INR 2500 plus taxes

Operational Hours: Dinner Only All Days, 7:00pm to 11:00pm

Enquiries & Table Reservations: 022 28303030