The Royal Familys Prince

The Royal Family’s Prince’s Advisor…: PM Modi Attacks Congress Over Sam Pitroda’s ‘Inheritance’ Remark

According to Sam Pitroda, a 55 per cent inheritance tax is levied in America and the government takes 55 per cent share.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a blistering attack on Congress during a poll rally in Chhattisgarh’s Surguja for Sam Pitroda’s comments on US-style inheritance tax amid the ongoing debate over wealth redistribution. Though the Congress has distanced itself from Pitroda’s remarks and said they do not reflect the party’s position, PM Modi didn’t mince his words and alleged that the Congress wants to fill its own coffers by imposing ever higher taxes and not allowing people to pass on their hard-earned wealth to their children. Prime Minister said that the mantra of the Congress is “Loot zindagi ke sath bhi zindagi ke baad bhi” (Loot, during the lifetime and afterwards).

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Shankhnaad Maharally in Surguja, Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “The royal family’s prince’s advisor and the royal family’s prince’s father’s advisor had said that more taxes should be imposed on the middle class. Now these people have gone one step further than this, Congress says that it will impose an Inheritance Tax, and it will also impose tax on the Inheritance received from parents. The property you have accumulated through your hard work will not be given to your children. The claws of Congress will snatch that too from you…As long as you are alive, Congress will impose higher taxes and when you are no longer alive, it will burden you with Inheritance Tax. Those people who considered the entire Congress party as their ancestral property and handed it over to their children, now do not want Indians to pass on their property to their children.”

Sam Pitroda’s remark on inheritance tax

According to Indian Overseas Congress (IOC) Chairman Sam Pitroda, a 55 per cent inheritance tax is levied in America and the government takes 55 per cent share. He said that property should be left for the public. “If a person has property worth US dollars 10 million, then after his death, 45 per cent of the property goes to his children and 55 per cent of the property goes to the government,” Pitroda said and added that there is no such law in India.

“Such issues should be discussed. We are talking about policies that are in the interest of the people, not just the rich,” said Pitroda.

Congress distances itself from Sam Pitroda’s comment

Even as Pitroda accused the BJP of twisting his remarks to divert attention from core issues, the grand old party was quick to distance itself from his statement. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Pitroda’s views do not always reflect the position of the Congress.

“Sam Pitroda has been a guru, friend, philosopher and guide to many people across the world including me. He has made many important contributions to the development of India. He is the President of the Indian Overseas Congress,” Ramesh wrote on X.

“Pitroda ji openly expresses his views on the issues that he feels necessary to speak about. In a democracy, a person is certainly free to express his views, discuss and debate personal views,” the tweet further read.







