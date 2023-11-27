Trehan Iris – Real Estate Pioneer of Creating Landmark Projects

With a remarkable legacy spanning over six decades, Trehan Iris has solidified its standing in the construction industry through unparalleled experience. The company has successfully undertaken prestigious projects across Delhi-NCR, completing 100 plus projects and delivering over 15 million square feet in the region. In the 2000s, Trehan Iris introduced its cohesive brand IRIS, spearheading landmark projects such as IRIS Tech Park, IRIS Cyber Square, IRIS Cyber Tower, and IRIS Gomati in Bangalore, showcasing a commitment to innovation and excellence.

Block C, Iris Broadway located in Sec 85-86, Gurugram

A pivotal moment for Trehan Iris occurred with the launch of IRIS Tech Park, a multifunctional tech park spanning nearly a million square feet on Sohna Road, Gurugram. Following this success, the company strategically pivoted its focus towards the retail vertical, solidifying its position among the top developers in Northern India, with a keen emphasis on commercial and retail ventures.

Abhishek Trehan and Aman Trehan, are the Executive Director of the company who envision redefining retail real estate by creating exquisitely designed destinations. Carrying the company’s rich legacy and unmatched experience forward, their new-age approach and agility have enabled Trehan Iris to emerge as one of the leading developers of Northern India with a clear focus on commercial and retail.

Among these, “Iris Broadway” in Sec 85 & 86, Gurugram, stands out as the most sought-after shopping center – a 100 percent leased-out hub at the epicenter of New Gurugram, emerging as a landmark retail destination. In a strategic move to explore promising realty micro-markets of the National Capital Region (NCR), Trehan Iris launched its ambitious project, Iris Broadway Greno West, in Greater Noida West. Representing a retail-led mixed-use development, this project has elevated standards by enlisting the expertise of world-renowned consultants for the first time. Iris Broadway Greno West, designed by Benoy, UK – the visionary team behind Ferrari World and Dubai City Walk – is set to become a one-of-a-kind development in the region.

An integral component of Iris Broadway Greno West is the iconic office tower, Omega, recently launched to provide a modern and elevated workspace experience. Offering lockable office spaces, a rarity in Greater Noida West, Omega features the exclusive “Omega Corporate Lounge.” Spanning 7000 square feet, this dedicated business center is free for every office owner and tenant, setting a new standard for work culture in Noida Extensions commercial real estate market. The entire design and experience are curated to underline a harmonious work-life balance, reflecting Trehan Iriss commitment to creating unique and standout offerings.

Strategically positioned at Ek Murthi roundabout, just opposite a proposed Metro Station, Iris Broadway Greno West anticipates serving a burgeoning population with the potential to house approximately 1.5 million residents in the next 3-4 years. The development aligns with the companys vision of becoming a one-stop shop for all retail and entertainment needs in the region.

Trehan Iris prides itself on being a debt-free company, a strength that enables it to prioritize quality and uphold commitments. Operating as a responsible and credible developer, the company boasts a track record of delivering projects on time. Looking ahead, Trehan Iris has significant developments planned, including new projects in Noida Sector 140 and Gurugram Sector 95. Additionally, the company is set to make a foray into the hospitality segment with an upcoming project in Bangalore, reflecting its continuous pursuit of innovation and excellence in the real estate industry.