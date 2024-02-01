TVS Motor Company’s Sales Grow By 23% in January 2024

TVS Motor Company recorded monthly sales of 339,513 units in January 2024 with a growth of 23% as against 275,115 units in the month of January 2023.

Two-Wheeler

Total two-wheelers registered a growth of 25% with sales increasing from 264,710 units in January 2023 to 329,937 units in January 2024. Domestic two-wheeler registered growth of 24% with sales increasing from 216,471 units in January 2023 to 268,233 units in January 2024.

Motorcycle registered a growth of 29% with sales increasing from 121,042 units in January 2023 to 155,611 units in January 2024. Scooter registered a growth of 24% with sales increasing from 106,537 units in January 2023 to 132,290 units in January 2024.

Electric Vehicle

EV sales registered a growth of 34% with sales increasing from 12,169 units in January 2023 to 16,276 units in January 2024.

International Business

The Companys total exports grew by 22% increasing from 57,024 units registered in January 2023 to 69,343 units in January 2024. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 28% with sales increasing from 48,239 units registered in January 2023 to 61,704 units in January 2024. Dispatches during the month were partially affected due to the constraints in the availability of the containers.

Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 9,576 units in January 2024 as against 10,405 units in January 2023.

About TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company (BSE:532343 and NSE: TVSMOTOR) is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, championing progress through sustainable mobility with four state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities located in India and Indonesia. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of trust, value, and passion for customers, it takes pride in making internationally accepted products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. TVS Motor is the only two-wheeler company to have won the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for four consecutive years. Our group company Norton Motorcycles, based in the United Kingdom, is one of the most emotive motorcycle brands in the world. Our subsidiaries in the personal e-mobility space, Swiss E-Mobility Group (SEMG) and EGO Movement have a leading position in the e-bike market in Switzerland. TVS Motor Company endeavours to deliver the most superior customer experience across 80 countries in which we operate.

For more information, please visit www.tvsmotor.com.