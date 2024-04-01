Uttarakhand Launches First-Ever Helicopter Yatra for Adi Kailash

In a groundbreaking move for Hindu pilgrimage tourism, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board (UTDB) and Trip to Temples today launched Indias first-ever helicopter yatra for Adi Kailash and Om Parvat. This innovative initiative shatters limitations imposed by season and terrain, making these revered pilgrimage sites accessible to a wider range of devotees for more days in a year.

The first batch of pilgrims which took an aerial tour to Adi Kailash and Om Parvat on Monday

Previously, reaching these holy sites involved a challenging journey – either a long trek or a combination of car travel and walking, confined to a limited window between May and June or September and October. Today, 18 pilgrims embarked on the inaugural helicopter flight, signifying a new era of accessibility championed by Trip to Temples.

Nestled in the majestic Vyas Valley lies Adi Kailash, revered as the second abode of Lord Shiva and Parvati. Bordering India, Nepal and Tibet, Om Parvat is a natural wonder sculpted into a perfect “Om” symbol. Visible only from the Indian side, the closest vantage point was previously Nabhidang, 11 km from the Old Lipu Lekh Pass, demanding a daunting trek.

Trip to Temples, in collaboration with UTDB, has revolutionized the pilgrimage experience. Devotees can now embark on a one-day aerial darshan of both sites, returning the same day which is launched today. From April 15th, a five-day helicopter yatra will commence, with helicopters landing near the holy sites, minimizing walking distances and departing conveniently from Pithoragarh.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Vikas Mishra, CEO of Trip to Temples, expressed unwavering dedication to enhancing accessibility: “We are committed to partnering with the Uttarakhand government to make Hindu pilgrimage destinations more accessible in the region. We continuously explore ways to extend this accessibility for more time period, allowing more devotees to fulfill their spiritual aspirations.”

Byasdev Rana (29), a participant from Odisha on the inaugural yatra, described the experience as awe-inspiring. Time and physical limitations had previously hindered his ability to connect with this vital aspect of his faith. Thanks to Trip to Temples and the Uttarakhand governments initiative, he, like countless others, can finally have darshan of Adi Kailash and Om Parvat.

This upcoming winter yatra will be Indias first, offering a mesmerizing view of the snow-covered Vyas Valley, Adi Kailash and Om Parvat. All-terrain vehicles (ATVs) will replace the strenuous trek from Jyolingkong and Nabhidang, ensuring a comfortable journey through the snowy landscape. The yatra will be open from April 15th to May 1st, 2024, and will resume in November, extending its reach until March.

Mishra says, “The project prioritizes community development by collaborating with local homestays in Gunji, Nabhi and Napalchhu to provide accommodation for pilgrims. Trip to Temples is managing registrations. We can reached by phone or WhatsApp at +91 8510007751 or our website for details about the Adi Kailash Yatra by Helicopter.“

This revolutionary helicopter yatra, spearheaded by Trip to Temples, promises to transform the pilgrimage experience for Adi Kailash and Om Parvat. With breathtaking aerial views, comfortable travel options, and a focus on community development, UTDB and Trip to Temples are ushering in a new era for Hindu pilgrimage tourism in India.