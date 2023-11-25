Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reached Uttarkashi to take stock of the ongoing rescue operation underway at the Silkyara tunnel. Speaking to the media, Dhami said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sensitive towards the workers trapped. – Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Efforts Hit Snag: Auger Machine Breaks Down, Teams Weigh Alternative Options
Source
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday reached Uttarkashi to take stock of the ongoing rescue operation underway at the Silkyara tunnel. Speaking to the media, Dhami said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very sensitive towards the workers trapped. – Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Efforts Hit Snag: Auger Machine Breaks Down, Teams Weigh Alternative Options