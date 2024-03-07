Who Is Mohammad Qasim Gujjar? Lashkar Operative Declared

Home Minister Amit Shah said Mohammad Qasim Gujjar– a top operative of the banned terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has masterminded many terrorist attacks in the country and is responsible for numerous deaths and injuries.

Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, 32, is considered as the mastermind of several terror attacks. (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Central government Thursday tagged dreaded Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Mohammad Qasim Gujjar as a designated terrorist. The decision was announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, stating that Gujjar, a resident of Reasi in Jammu and Kashmir, is regarded as the mastermind of several terror attacks and is actively involved in planning a war against India.

The Home Minister said that Gujjar has masterminded many terrorist attacks in the country and is responsible for numerous deaths and injuries.

“Anyone found involved in activities against the unity and integrity of the nation will be dealt with ruthlessly,” Shah posted on X.

Who is Mohammad Qasim Gujjar?

Originally a native of Reasi district in Jammu region, Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, 32, is currently residing in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and is believed to be a top operative of banned terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), according to an official notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Thursday.

As per the MHA notification, Gujjar has been involved in various terror attacks and bomb blasts, and is responsible for the death and injury of a number of people in these terror incidents. This has prompted the Narendra Modi government to tag Gujjar as a designated terrorist, making him the 57th individual to be designated a terrorist under anti-terror law UA(P)A.

Planning war against India

The government notification said Gujjar alias Salman alias Suleman with the intention to wage war against the country has been involved in carrying out a wide-range of terrorist activities, including coordinating, supplying, identifying locations for drones for dropping arms, ammunition, improvised explosive devices and cash, and delivering and managing consignments from across the border,

He has also been involved in creating new terror modules through recruitment and radicalisation by various means, including social media and other online encrypted communication applications, it said.

The home ministry said the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, has been enacted to provide for more effective prevention of certain unlawful activities of individuals and associations, for dealing with terrorist activities and for matters connected therewith.

(With PTI inputs)








