Will Maratha VS OBC Reservation Fight Impact Voting Pattern In Marathwada? Pankaja Munde Vs Bajrang Sonwane In Beed

Maratha VS OBC: Will the Reservation Fight Impact Voting Pattern In Marathwada?

In other parts of the Marathwada, Latur & Osmanabad will go for the polling on May 7, whereas Beed, Jalna, Auarangabad will vote on May 13.

Marathwada has total 8 districts, out of which Hingoli, Parbhani, Nanded constituencies are already polling today since 7 AM in the morning. From Hingoli, Baburao Kohalikar of the Shiv Sena will face Nagesh Patil Ashtikar of the Shiv Sena (UBT).

In Nanded, BJP has nominated MP Pratap Chikhalikar and Congress has filled Vasant Chavan. In Parbhani, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha’s Mahadev Jankar, backed by the Mahayuti alliance including BJP, Shiv Shinde Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, will fight against Sena (UBT) nominee Sanjay Jadhav.

Nanded: Maratha Leader Ashok Chavan Joins BJP

At the last moment before the Lok Sabha elections were announced, former CM of Maharashtra and prominent face of Congress in state, switched aside towards BJP. Though the party satisfied him with the Rajya Sabha candidature, they have utilized his cadre in Nanded, where the leader has strong hold since his father, the former CM and Shankarrao Chavan who built the constituency for the Congress.

Though Ashok Chavan himself belongs to a Maratha caste, still he had to face a strong opposition by Maratha reservation leaders even in last week during his campaign, for not taking a strong stand for the community. Though Chavan is in a strong position in the district, still the candidate given by the Congress, Vasant Chavan, is also a Maratha Face, can give tough competition to the BJP.

Pankaja Munde Vs Bajrang Sonwane In Beed

The major factor which is impacting Marathwada in this election is the protest for Maratha reservation by Manoj Jarange Patil. Especially in Beed where BJP’s stalwart leader Gopinath Munde’s daughter Pankaja Munde is fighting against NCP(SP)’s Bajrang Sonwane, it is assumed as a neck to neck fight between OBC VS Maratha.

A businessman and OBC activist, Subash Raut, whose hotel in Beed was set on fire by a mob during the Maratha protests last year.







