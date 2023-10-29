India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: India Eye 6th Successive Win In Captain Rohit Sharma’s 100th Game Sports Published: October 29, 2023 Reading time: Less than 1 min. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp IND vs ENG Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2023: While India are unbeaten after five games, England head into this fixture on the back of four straight defeats.Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on X (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Related articles Barcelona To Investigate Alleged Racial Abuse Of Real Madrid’s Vinicius In Clasico Sports October 29, 2023 “The Clipping Was Shown Wrong”: Pakistan Great’s Serious DRS Allegation Sports October 29, 2023 Watch: MS Dhoni’s Hilarious Relationship Advice For Bachelors Leaves Audience In Splits Sports October 29, 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia Consolidate Top 4 Spot With New Zealand Win. India At… Sports October 29, 2023 Recent articles Barcelona To Investigate Alleged Racial Abuse Of Real Madrid’s Vinicius In Clasico Sports October 29, 2023 “The Clipping Was Shown Wrong”: Pakistan Great’s Serious DRS Allegation Sports October 29, 2023 Watch: MS Dhoni’s Hilarious Relationship Advice For Bachelors Leaves Audience In Splits Sports October 29, 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia Consolidate Top 4 Spot With New Zealand Win. India At… Sports October 29, 2023