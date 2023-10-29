Barcelona To Investigate Alleged Racial Abuse Of Real Madrid’s Vinicius In Clasico Sports Published: October 29, 2023 Reading time: Less than 1 min. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Vinicius was also racially abused last Saturday in Madrid’s draw at Sevilla, with one fan ejected.Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on X (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Related articles India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: India Eye 6th Successive Win In Captain Rohit Sharma’s 100th Game Sports October 29, 2023 “The Clipping Was Shown Wrong”: Pakistan Great’s Serious DRS Allegation Sports October 29, 2023 Watch: MS Dhoni’s Hilarious Relationship Advice For Bachelors Leaves Audience In Splits Sports October 29, 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia Consolidate Top 4 Spot With New Zealand Win. India At… Sports October 29, 2023 Recent articles India vs England Live Score, World Cup 2023: India Eye 6th Successive Win In Captain Rohit Sharma’s 100th Game Sports October 29, 2023 “The Clipping Was Shown Wrong”: Pakistan Great’s Serious DRS Allegation Sports October 29, 2023 Watch: MS Dhoni’s Hilarious Relationship Advice For Bachelors Leaves Audience In Splits Sports October 29, 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia Consolidate Top 4 Spot With New Zealand Win. India At… Sports October 29, 2023