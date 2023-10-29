18 C
New York

Barcelona To Investigate Alleged Racial Abuse Of Real Madrid’s Vinicius In Clasico

Sports

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

Vinicius was also racially abused last Saturday in Madrid’s draw at Sevilla, with one fan ejected.

Related articles

spot_img

Recent articles

spot_img
Premium Content

© We are news aggregrator. For any need email us to thetimesofbengal@gmail.com