“The Clipping Was Shown Wrong”: Pakistan Great’s Serious DRS Allegation Sports Published: October 29, 2023 Reading time: Less than 1 min. FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp The Pakistan great claimed that the ball-tracking that was shown during the LBW appeal against Tabraiz Shamsi was wrong.Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on X (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window) FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Related articles Watch: MS Dhoni’s Hilarious Relationship Advice For Bachelors Leaves Audience In Splits Sports October 29, 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia Consolidate Top 4 Spot With New Zealand Win. India At… Sports October 29, 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia Consolidate Top 4 Spot With New Zealand Win. India At… Sports October 29, 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia Consolidate Top 4 Spot With New Zealand Win. India At… Sports October 28, 2023 Recent articles Watch: MS Dhoni’s Hilarious Relationship Advice For Bachelors Leaves Audience In Splits Sports October 29, 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia Consolidate Top 4 Spot With New Zealand Win. India At… Sports October 29, 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia Consolidate Top 4 Spot With New Zealand Win. India At… Sports October 29, 2023 Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table: Australia Consolidate Top 4 Spot With New Zealand Win. India At… Sports October 28, 2023